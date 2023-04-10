Elephant dies of electrocution in J'khand
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 11-04-2023 00:08 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 23:46 IST
The carcass of an elephant was found in a farmland in Jharkhand's Ranchi district on Monday morning, a forest official said.
The adult tusker was found dead in Harhi village in Bedo block.
''The elephant died of electrocution, which we ascertained after examining the carcass. The animal came in contact with an electric wire while passing through the field,'' Ranchi Divisional Forest Officer Shrikant Verma said.
