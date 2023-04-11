Left Menu

Mexico to probe GM corn impact on tortillas amid US trade dispute

Mexico's health authority Cofepris, together with its scientific council Conacyt, announced the creation of the working group in a statement, saying it will have a role in assessing the risks associated with consumption of GM corn. The country said in February it would ban GM corn for consumption by people - including use in tortillas - backpedaling from previous plans that also clouded the future of imports for livestock feed, the destination of the vast majority of its imported corn.

Reuters | Updated: 11-04-2023 09:09 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 09:09 IST
Mexico to probe GM corn impact on tortillas amid US trade dispute

Mexican authorities announced Monday a working group will investigate the impact of genetically modified (GM) corn imports on the country's tortillas, a national staple typically made from cornflour, amid a trade dispute with the United States. The United States has requested trade consultations with Mexico after its government moved to restrict imports of GM corn, arguing it can contaminate Mexico's ancient native varieties and have negative impacts on human health.

The U.S., which says Mexico's claims lack scientific backing, requested consultations under a chapter of the North American trade agreement on food security, which calls for a science-based approach to domestic regulations. Mexico's health authority Cofepris, together with its scientific council Conacyt, announced the creation of the working group in a statement, saying it will have a role in assessing the risks associated with consumption of GM corn.

The country said in February it would ban GM corn for consumption by people - including use in tortillas - backpedaling from previous plans that also clouded the future of imports for livestock feed, the destination of the vast majority of its imported corn. Mexico produces mainly white corn, used to make tortillas, but has a deficit of yellow corn, used for livestock consumption and industrial applications.

The country imports about 17 million tons of corn from the United States each year. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the country's annual exports to Mexico amounted to about $5 billion in 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

 India
2
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States
3
Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

 Romania
4
Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of the Red Planet

Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Thirst for Change: Exploring the Global Impact of Clean Water and Sanitation Efforts

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023