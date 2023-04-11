Limelight Diamonds, the First Exclusive CVD Diamond Jewellery Brand Awarded the Prestigious ESG+ Certification by Positive Luxury (UK)

Limelight Diamonds is excited to announce to be globally the first exclusive CVD diamond jewellery brand from India to achieve an ESG+ certification with a Butterfly Mark, a premium respected trust mark by Positive Luxury, a leading UK-based accreditation body. This recognition has been attained for their dedication to highest standards of sustainability best practices across ESG+ i.e., Environment, Social, Governance and Innovation with a Butterfly Mark.

It is a well-known fact that climate change and carbon emissions are growing concerns. Each year, 20-30 billion tons of pure CO2 are being emitted (3x times compared to 50 years ago). Global temperatures are increasing by 1.1 degree celsius and adversely impacting lives on earth. The world is also facing other global challenges such as non-circular economy, social inequalities and many more. This has triggered the need of ESG, a tool or framework that enables companies to adopt practices and policies to create awareness and address issues towards the reduction of carbon footprint and build a more fair, diverse and sustainable future.

According to a study, sustainable investing has now gone mainstream, with an estimated $37.8 trillion in assets under management in FY2022. According to the same study, global ESG assets are on track to exceed $53 trillion by FY2025.

On achieving a global trust mark, Mrs. Pooja Sheth Madhavan, MD & Founder of Limelight Diamonds shares her views, ''As India's largest CVD diamond jewellery brand on its sustainability journey, we at Limelight Diamonds are constantly working hard towards staying true to our core philosophy of establishing a luxury niche that is not built at the cost of our planet or our people. We are doing our best in developing newer practices to be able to make a tangible difference. This recognition only further motivates us to continue at our future endeavors.'' The company has made demonstrable progress on its sustainability commitments by making several changes in their business practices such as adoption of recycled gold and recycling of jewellery, zero plastic based packaging from recycled papers, solar energy at their CVD growing facilities and to even ensuring their office premises are all operating on green power, all these factors contribute to the communities to make a positive impact on the people and planet.

She further added, ''We feel grateful for this significant achievement for Limelight Diamonds and privileged to share the same space with other ESG compliant brands like Asian pants, Godrej, HDFC Bank and others. We have gone through a rigorous assessment to demonstrate our contributions towards environmental preservation and social well-being. By choosing eco-friendly practices and using lab-grown diamonds, we're helping to reduce our impact on the environment. As we always say at Limelight, diamonds are very special for us, now, we have the power to preserve its legacy yet protect our planet and progress towards a brighter future for all.'' For a consumer, it is very essential to understand the origin of a purchase. Brands which produce their goods in pure and eco-friendly environments under harmless, human-friendly conditions, Positive Luxury embodies these important desires and awards the Butterfly Mark as a recognition. ESG+ assessment is completed using an intuitive yet detailed framework that takes into account over 150 factors across 75 categories, tailored to the specific impacts of the luxury industry, from climate, waste, and carbon management to animal welfare, biodiversity, and circular economy.

About Limelight Diamonds: Started in 2019, Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds Ltd has been India's leading sustainable diamond luxury brand offering lab-grown CVD diamond-studded jewellery. Headquartered in Mumbai, Limelight has been able to spread its wings in India with a network of over 65+ partners in cities like Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Surat, Mumbai, etc. Backed by the world's largest lab-grown diamond production unit that boasts of rough diamond production of over 5 million carats each year, we come with the strength of a wide range of jewellery for our customers. About Positive Luxury: Since 2011, Positive Luxury has been accelerating organisations' adaptation to the new climate economy. Our ESG+ products and services enable companies to manage risk, embed innovation and credibly foster consumer trust. Organisations that we certify receive the Butterfly Mark, a globally respected trust mark – independently verified evidence that they meet the highest standard of sustainability best practices across all four pillars of our framework.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2050526/Mrs_Pooja_Sheth_Madhavan.jpg Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2050542/Limelight_Butterfly_Mark_Certificate.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2050541/Limelight_Logo.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)