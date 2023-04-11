Left Menu

Australia's iron ore hub of Port Hedland to be cleared ahead of cyclone

Western Australia's iron ore hub of Port Hedland will be cleared early on Wednesday as a tropical cyclone approaches, the Pilbara Ports Authority (PPA) said on Tuesday. A low pressure weather system is expected to intensify and reach tropical cyclone strength later in the day.

Reuters | Updated: 11-04-2023 10:49 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 10:41 IST
Australia's iron ore hub of Port Hedland to be cleared ahead of cyclone
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Western Australia's iron ore hub of Port Hedland will be cleared early on Wednesday as a tropical cyclone approaches, the Pilbara Ports Authority (PPA) said on Tuesday.

A low pressure weather system is expected to intensify and reach tropical cyclone strength later in the day. It is expected to strengthen further in coming days with a possibility of reaching Port Hedland on Friday, the authority said. "Pilbara Ports Authority will start clearing vessels from the Port of Port Hedland inner harbour from 2 a.m. (1900 GMT) tomorrow, on high tide. All port anchorages within the Port of Port Hedland boundary have been cleared," it said.

Australia's weather bureau raised an alert for the north western region. "A severe impact is likely along the coast between Port Hedland and Broome, during late Thursday or early Friday," it said. Port Hedland is the world's biggest export point for iron ore and is used by BHP Group, Fortescue and billionaire Gina Rinehart's Hancock Prospecting, while Rio Tinto exports out of Port of Dampier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

 India
2
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States
3
Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

 Romania
4
Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of the Red Planet

Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Thirst for Change: Exploring the Global Impact of Clean Water and Sanitation Efforts

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023