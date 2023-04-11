Left Menu

Juno mission completes 50th close pass of Jupiter

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 11-04-2023 11:28 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 11:28 IST
Juno mission completes 50th close pass of Jupiter
Image Credit: Twitter (@NASAJuno)

NASA's Juno mission has added another feather to its cap by completing the 50th close pass of Jupiter. The solar-powered spacecraft has been orbiting the gas giant since 2016 and has been making regular close passes to study the planet's atmosphere, magnetic field, and gravity field.

Each close encounter allows Juno to gather an enormous amount of data, which helps advance our understanding of the largest planet in our solar system.

To celebrate this incredible milestone, NASA has shared some of the visual highlights from Juno's unprecedented journey, including spectacular views of Earth, Jupiter, and its large moons Ganymede, Europa, and Io. These images were taken by the JunoCam imager which is designed to work on a spinning spacecraft. You can check out the pictures here.

NASA's Juno, currently in its extended mission, will investigate the solar system's largest planet through September 2025. During the extended mission, Juno will make additional close passes of Jupiter to gather more data and make new discoveries.

TRENDING

1
Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

 India
2
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States
3
Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

 Romania
4
Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of the Red Planet

Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Thirst for Change: Exploring the Global Impact of Clean Water and Sanitation Efforts

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023