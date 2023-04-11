Juno mission completes 50th close pass of Jupiter

NASA's Juno mission has added another feather to its cap by completing the 50th close pass of Jupiter. The solar-powered spacecraft has been orbiting the gas giant since 2016 and has been making regular close passes to study the planet's atmosphere, magnetic field, and gravity field.

Each close encounter allows Juno to gather an enormous amount of data, which helps advance our understanding of the largest planet in our solar system.

To celebrate this incredible milestone, NASA has shared some of the visual highlights from Juno's unprecedented journey, including spectacular views of Earth, Jupiter, and its large moons Ganymede, Europa, and Io. These images were taken by the JunoCam imager which is designed to work on a spinning spacecraft. You can check out the pictures here.

Our #JunoMission has completed its 50th (!) close pass of Jupiter since the spacecraft first entered orbit around the giant planet in 2016. Relive some of the visual highlights from Juno’s unprecedented journey: https://t.co/3MtGuf15Fd pic.twitter.com/9KpZy4GexT — NASA Solar System (@NASASolarSystem) April 10, 2023

NASA's Juno, currently in its extended mission, will investigate the solar system's largest planet through September 2025. During the extended mission, Juno will make additional close passes of Jupiter to gather more data and make new discoveries.