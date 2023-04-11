Left Menu

IRB Infra Mar toll collection revenue grows 20 pc to Rs 370 cr

IRB Infrastructure Developers has reported a 20.64 per cent rise in revenues from its toll collection business at Rs 369.9 crore in March 2023. During the same month last year, the toll revenue from the subsidiaries and joint venture entities of the company was at Rs 306.6 crore, IRB Infrastructure Developers said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2023 11:34 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 11:34 IST
IRB Infra Mar toll collection revenue grows 20 pc to Rs 370 cr
  • Country:
  • India

IRB Infrastructure Developers has reported a 20.64 per cent rise in revenues from its toll collection business at Rs 369.9 crore in March 2023. During the same month last year, ''the toll revenue from the subsidiaries and joint venture entities of the company was at Rs 306.6 crore,'' IRB Infrastructure Developers said in a regulatory filing on Monday. On a month-on-month basis, the collection in March was 5.38 per cent higher, as against Rs 351 crore in February 2023. The Mumbai-headquartered company has a major presence in the build-operate-transfer (BOT) space. It is the largest integrated private toll roads and highways infrastructure developer in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

 India
2
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States
3
Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

 Romania
4
Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of the Red Planet

Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Thirst for Change: Exploring the Global Impact of Clean Water and Sanitation Efforts

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023