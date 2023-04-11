IRB Infra Mar toll collection revenue grows 20 pc to Rs 370 cr
IRB Infrastructure Developers has reported a 20.64 per cent rise in revenues from its toll collection business at Rs 369.9 crore in March 2023. During the same month last year, ''the toll revenue from the subsidiaries and joint venture entities of the company was at Rs 306.6 crore,'' IRB Infrastructure Developers said in a regulatory filing on Monday. On a month-on-month basis, the collection in March was 5.38 per cent higher, as against Rs 351 crore in February 2023. The Mumbai-headquartered company has a major presence in the build-operate-transfer (BOT) space. It is the largest integrated private toll roads and highways infrastructure developer in the country.
