Industry body in Andamans calls for 12-hr strike on Wednesday

ACCI had submitted various representations to Lieutenant Governor Devendra Kumar Joshi requesting his intervention to resolve the issues that are hampering the economic growth of the archipelago but no action was taken, the statement read.On the contrary, several unfair decisions including a substantial increase in registration charges and power tariffs were taken over the years.

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 11-04-2023 12:43 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 12:42 IST
An industry body in Andaman and Nicobar Islands has called for a 12-hour strike on Wednesday against ''harmful policies, lack of infrastructure and gross negligence by the administration'' which is ''adversely affecting'' the economic growth of the archipelago.

The strike, called by the Andaman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), will cover all industries and commercial establishments, and modes of transportation, it said in a statement.

Only emergency services will be kept out of the purview of the bandh from 6 am to 6 pm, the industry body said. ACCI highlighted several issues, including a steep hike in power tariff, and arbitrary increase in registration charges, and demanded better management of the port.

''Trade and industry in our islands have been struggling for a long time. ACCI had submitted various representations to Lieutenant Governor Devendra Kumar Joshi requesting his intervention to resolve the issues that are hampering the economic growth of the archipelago but no action was taken,'' the statement read.

''On the contrary, several unfair decisions including a substantial increase in registration charges and power tariffs were taken over the years. Harmful policies, lack of infrastructure and gross negligence of the sector by the administration have severely impacted our businesses,'' it added.

ACCI president Surendra Prahladka said the trade body along with 30 other affiliated business associations have called for the bandh and urged the islanders to support it.

Hoteliers' Association in Andaman and Nicobar Islands president Girish Arora, also a former president of ACCI, told PTI that several issues are hindering the economic growth of the island and that limited employment opportunities in the islands need to be addressed locally to improve the socio-economic condition of the residents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

