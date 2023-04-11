Left Menu

India likely to receive normal monsoon rains in 2023 -govt official

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2023 12:46 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 12:44 IST
Representative Image
India is likely to receive normal monsoon rains in 2023, the state-run weather office said on Tuesday, the fifth straight year of normal or above normal summer rains that spur farm and overall economic growth in Asia's third-biggest economy.

The rains, which usually lash the southern tip of Kerala state around June 1 and retreat by September, are expected to total 96% of the long-term average this year, M. Ravichandran, secretary at the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), told a news conference.

The India Meteorological Department defines average, or normal, rainfall as ranging between 96% and 104% of a 50-year average of 87 cm (35 inches) for the four-month season.

