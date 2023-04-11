L&T 3D printing a post office in Bengaluru

L&T Construction on Tuesday said it was constructing India’s first post office building using 3D printing technology in Bengaluru.

The project is to design and build the 1,000 square feet Halasuru Post Office using 3D Concrete Printing Technology within 45 days, the company said. It added that the project scope involves structure, MEP (mechanical, electrical and plumbing), and finishes.

“While the technology has been approved by the Building Materials and Technology Promotion Council (BMTPC), the structural design of the post office has been validated by IIT Madras. The 3D printing of the post office building is cast 'in situ’ at the job site in an ‘open to sky’ environment, using a fully automated 3D printer,” L&T said in a statement.

According to L&T, an emerging technology, 3D concrete printing has the potential to transform construction practices by quickening the construction process and enhancing overall build quality.

“Using a robotic printer, 3D printing technology deposits concrete layer-by-layer in accordance with the 3D model drawing input. The process requires a delicate balance of concrete properties, including flowability, quick hardening for load-bearing capacity, green concrete status for inter-layer bonding, and sufficient strength to ensure successful printing,” the statement said.

According to M V Satish, whole-time Director and senior executive vice-president of L&T Construction (Buildings), the post office is Karnataka’s first public structure to be built using 3D technology. The project is progressing at a brisk pace and once completed, the building will likely become a mini landmark in Bengaluru.

“L&T Construction's primary focus for 3D printing technology includes affordable housing up to G+3 floors, villas, military barracks, and single-floor schools, post offices, and factories. We are actively seeking to expand our portfolio of 3D printed structures in various sectors and are positioned well to capitalise on the benefits of this innovative technology,” he explained.

