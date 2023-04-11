Left Menu

1 dead, hundreds flee wildfire in South Korean seaside city

The Korea Forest Service said that the fire was likely sparked by a tree that fell over a powerline after being snapped by strong winds.

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 11-04-2023 14:47 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 14:40 IST
1 dead, hundreds flee wildfire in South Korean seaside city
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

A wildfire fuelled by strong winds on Tuesday burned parts of a seaside city on South Korea's eastern coast, killing at least one person and forcing hundreds to flee before being slowed by rain.

It took eight hours and nearly 3,000 firefighters to put out the blaze that started on a mountain in a central part of Gangneung at around 8:30 a.m. and destroyed around 70 homes and other buildings.

More than 550 people evacuated to facilities that included an ice-skating arena and a middle school gym.

A man presumed to be in his 70s was found dead inside a burnt-down home while another resident and two firefighters sustained second-degree burns, officials said.

The Korea Forest Service said firefighters extinguished the blaze as of 4:30 p.m., helped by rain that began in the afternoon.

Their efforts were initially slowed by powerful winds that made it difficult to fly water-dropping aircraft, but officials managed to deploy helicopters in the afternoon.

The Korea Meteorological Administration said winds in the Gangneung area were blowing at 103 kilometres (64 miles) per hour. The strong winds also forced railroad operators to cancel at least a dozen passenger trains between Gangneung and other eastern coastal cities like Donghae and Samcheok.

The fire covered more than 379 hectares (936 acres). Firefighters during the earlier part of their response focused on establishing barriers to prevent the flames from spreading to more populated areas of Gangneung.

Photos showed firefighters spraying water toward burning homes and buildings and large, orange flames engulfing a pine forest near a seaside resort hotel. The Korea Forest Service said that the fire was likely sparked by a tree that fell over a powerline after being snapped by strong winds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

 India
2
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States
3
Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

 Romania
4
Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of the Red Planet

Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Thirst for Change: Exploring the Global Impact of Clean Water and Sanitation Efforts

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023