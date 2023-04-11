Premier research bodies to conduct trials on Ayurveda-based anti-cancer drug

In a first-of-its kind initiative, the National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA) under the AYUSH ministry, Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai, the Directorate General of Ayush, Jammu and Kashmir and AIMIL Pharma have joined hands to conduct clinical trials of an ayurvedic based anti-cancer drug to test its efficacy. Developed by the NIA experts, the formula 'V2S2' is prepared from hydro-alcoholic extracts of several medicinal plants. Its anti-carcinogenic properties have already been confirmed in laboratory tests so far, Jaipur-based NIA Vice Chancellor Dr Sanjeev Sharma said.

It has also been found to be effective in increasing immunity and inhibiting the growth of cancer cells. Now this agreement has been made for its formal in-vivo testing, he said.

Sharma said the trials of medicine on animals will be started soon.

“These tests will be conducted at Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai in a period spanning 9-12 months. Depending on the results, trials on humans will be done by NIA and Jammu and Kashmir Ayush Department. The task of manufacturing the drug for the trial has been entrusted to AIMIL Pharmaceuticals which will then launch it in the market for public consumption,'' he stated.

Describing this agreement as a milestone in the direction of cancer drug research, Dr Sanchit Sharma, Executive Director, AIMIL Pharmaceuticals said in the next two-three years, Ayurveda will be able to provide effective cancer treatment options to the patients in the country as in the world. He further said the initial results of the drug were very encouraging, showing that it increases the immunity of humans and slows down the growth of cancer cells.

Apart from Sanjeev Sharma; Vice Chairman of AIMIL Pharma, Dr Anil Sharma; Dr Sandeep Charak of the Directorate General of AYUSH, Jammu and Kashmir were present on the occasion at NIA Jaipur. From Tata Memorial's Advance Center for Treatment, Research and Education (ACTREC), Dr Jyoti Kode, principal researcher, joined virtually.

This is not the first time that AIMIL Pharmaceuticals has been associated with the premier research institutes to work on evidence-based research. In the past, it has successfully launched anti-diabetic drug BGR-34 developed by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), while Lukoskin, a drug developed by DRDO for vitiligo, has benefitted millions of people. It is the effort of the government that the medicines developed by its laboratories come out of the lab and reach the people. For this, partnership with the private sector is being increased, said Dr Anil Sharma.

