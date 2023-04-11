Himachal: Illegal encroachment on govt land, roads in Hamirpur and Bilaspur towns cause of worry

Encroachment on government land and roads in Hamirpur and Bilaspur towns in Himachal Pradesh has become a major cause of concern for people in general and government agencies in particular.

Both the towns located on the Shimla-Pathankot national highway are congested. A large number of people hailing from various parts of the country, especially Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, sell vegetables, fruits, ready-made garments and eatables from makeshift shops on encroached land.

A senior citizen, Ramesh Kumar Sharma, said despite complaints to the civic body and the district administration, the number of ''rehris'' and kiosks is rising steadily, causing problems to passersby, especially elderly people.

In Hamirpur town, there are about 300 ''khokhas'' and ''rehris'' on the main bazaar road, of which only 191 are registered, according to the president of the local civic body, Manoj Minhas.

He said efforts are afoot to remove the encroachers and a committee has been set up for the purpose under the chairmanship of the civic body's vice-president.

The situation is no different in Bilaspur and the city council has issued notices to dozens of people, asking them to move away from encroached land within a week, failing which the city council will remove the encroachments with the help of the district administration.

Executive Officer Urvashi Walia said the district administration has released a list of 100 families that have encroached land and notices have also been issued to those whose files for regularisation have been rejected.

She said land measuring more than 150 square metres has been encroached and a committee has been constituted in this regard. The city council will take strict action against the encroachers if they do not vacate the encroached land within a week, Walia added.

