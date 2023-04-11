Left Menu

U.N. tally of confirmed civilian deaths in Ukraine approaches 8,500

Nearly 8,500 civilians are confirmed to have been killed in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a U.N. body said on Tuesday, with many thousands more unverified deaths still feared.

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 11-04-2023 16:00 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 15:48 IST
U.N. tally of confirmed civilian deaths in Ukraine approaches 8,500
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Nearly 8,500 civilians are confirmed to have been killed in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a U.N. body said on Tuesday, with many thousands more unverified deaths still feared. The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said it had recorded 8,490 people killed and 14,244 injured between the launch of the invasion of Feb. 24, 2022, and April 9, 2023.

The body has long described its figures as "the tip of the iceberg" because of its limited access to battle zones. The majority of the deaths were recorded in territory controlled by the Ukrainian government and under attack by Russian forces, including 3,927 people in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, which have witnessed intense fighting.

"OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration," it said in a statement. Russian forces have pressed their offensive in the eastern Donetsk region where several cities and towns have under heavy bombardment.

A U.N.-mandated investigative body found last month that Russian forces had carried out "indiscriminate and disproportionate" attacks on Ukraine. Russia denies targeting civilians or committing atrocities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

 India
2
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States
3
Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

 Romania
4
Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of the Red Planet

Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023