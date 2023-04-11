Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2023 16:10 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 15:57 IST
Gold jumps Rs 280; silver climbs Rs 470
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Gold price jumped by Rs 280 to Rs 60,680 per 10 gram in the national capital on Tuesday amid gains in the precious metal's prices internationally, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had ended at Rs 60,400 per 10 gram.

Silver also climbed by Rs 470 to Rs 74,950 per kg.

''Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at Rs 60,680 per 10 gram, up Rs 280 per 10 gram,'' Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the international markets, gold and silver were quoting higher at USD 2,004 per ounce and USD 25.04 per ounce, respectively.

''COMEX gold was trading in the green in Asian trading hours on Tuesday as the US benchmark bond yields eased, while the dollar also remained subdued ahead of key US inflation data due on Wednesday,'' Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

