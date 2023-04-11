Scientists advocate for integrating biogeography and behavioural ecology to respond to biodiversity loss

Researchers are calling for integrating biogeography and behavioural ecology to develop a more comprehensive understanding of leveraging current biodiversity knowledge into predictive frameworks about how biodiversity will respond to environmental change.

In a perspective article published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the interdisciplinary team of researchers at the University of Okhlahoma contend that ''identifying solutions that prevent large-scale extinction requires addressing critical questions about biodiversity dynamics that - despite widespread interest - have been challenging to answer thus far.'' ''The ways that we respond to climate change also have a big impact on outcomes for biodiversity – which is also a critical part of how the global climate system works,'' said article co-author Katharine Marske, assistant professor at the university.

''Climate change is a major threat to biodiversity, but it's not the only threat. We also have habitat loss and degradation, direct overharvest of some species and so forth, so it's also its own unique crisis that needs to be considered on equal footing.'' While biogeography is the study of how and why biological diversity varies across Earth's geography, behavioral ecology is concerned with the evolution of behaviour in relation to ecological pressures.

''This interdisciplinary connection between behavioral ecologists and scientists who study biogeography has not been linked well to date,'' said Laura Stein, article co-author and an assistant professor of biology.

''I think in many cases, biogeographers are not thinking about day-to-day activities of animals as much as behavioral ecologists are, and behavioral ecologists are not necessarily considering differences and overlaps in both current and historical ranges and how behaviours have been shaped by past geographic events that might help predict where they will be in the future.

''And so, by combining these two fields, we can get a much broader picture of what we can do now and what is important for protecting biodiversity into the future,'' said Stein.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)