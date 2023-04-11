Left Menu

Kalpataru Power, its arms bag orders worth Rs 3,079 cr

11-04-2023
Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KPTL) and its arms have bagged orders worth Rs 3,079 crore in March and April so far this year.

The orders include civil works for a data centre and buildings of Rs 1,234 crore, an EPC (engineering procurement construction) order of Rs 754 crore in railway business and water supply projects of Rs 708 crore in India.

It also bagged residential and institutional building project of Rs 233 crore in Africa and orders of Rs 150 crore in the T&D (transmission and distribution) business in overseas markets.

''KPTL and its international subsidiaries have secured new orders/notification of awards of Rs 3,079 crore in the month of March-23 and till date in April-23,'' a company statement said.

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPTL, said, ''The orders in the Railway and Water business have enhanced the order book and improved our market position in these businesses. Our B&F business continues to strengthen and diversify its presence in new areas like data centres, educational complexes and institutional buildings.'' KPTL is one of the largest specialized EPC companies engaged in power transmission and distribution, buildings & factories (B&F), water supply & irrigation, railways, oil & gas pipelines, urban mobility (Flyovers & Metro Rail), highways and airports.

