Volcano eruption on Russia's Kamchatka spews vast ash clouds

Residents posted videos showing the ash cloud plunging the area into darkness.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 11-04-2023 17:28 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 17:27 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
A volcano erupted early Tuesday on far eastern Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula, spewing clouds of dust 20 kilometres (65,600 feet) into the sky and covering broad areas with ash.

The ash cloud from the eruption of Shiveluch, one of Kamchatka's most active volcanoes, extended over 500 kilometres (more than 300 miles) northwest and engulfed several villages in grey volcanic dust.

Officials closed the skies over the area to aircraft. Local authorities advised residents to stay indoors. Schools in several affected communities were shut, and two villages had their power supplies cut for a few hours until emergency crews restored them.

Ash fell on 108,000 square kilometres (41,699 square miles) of territory, according to the regional branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences Geophysical Survey. Scientists described the fallout as the biggest in nearly 60 years.

The village of Klyuchi, which is located about 50 kilometres (some 30 miles) from the volcano, was covered by an 8-centimetre (3-inch) layer of dust. Residents posted videos showing the ash cloud plunging the area into darkness.

The Kamchatka Peninsula, which extends into the Pacific Ocean about 6,600 kilometres (4,000 miles) east of Moscow, is one of the world's most concentrated area of geothermal activity, with about 30 active volcanoes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

