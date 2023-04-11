Left Menu

Hot and dry spell in south Bengal likely to continue for at least 5 more

The hot and dry weather may affect human health and also the agricultural sector, he said and advised people to take precautions like drinking a lot of water and to try to remain indoors from 11 am to 4 pm among other measures.Kolkata and some other parts of south Bengal received rain in the last week of March, after which day and night temperatures have been on the rise.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-04-2023 19:16 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 19:16 IST
Hot and dry spell in south Bengal likely to continue for at least 5 more
  • Country:
  • India

A hot and dry spell is prevailing in the south Bengal districts, including in Kolkata, for the last 10 days and is likely to continue for at least another five more, a senior Met department official said here on Tuesday.

As a result of the spell maximum and minimum temperatures in the south Bengal districts are one to three degrees above normal and may increase slightly during the next few days, IMD eastern region head Sanjib Bandopadhyay said.

Heatwave conditions may also develop in some parts of south Bengal and also in north Bengal's Malda district, he said The highest temperature recorded in the city on Tuesday was 38.6 degrees celsius and the minimum was 28.6 degrees, both three degrees above normal, according to the IMD. ''Temperatures will remain one to three degrees above normal in south Bengal causing discomfort among people,'' Bandopadhyay said. The hot and dry weather may affect human health and also the agricultural sector, he said and advised people to take precautions like drinking a lot of water and to try to remain indoors from 11 am to 4 pm among other measures.

Kolkata and some other parts of south Bengal received rain in the last week of March, after which day and night temperatures have been on the rise.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

 India
2
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States
3
Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of the Red Planet

Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of t...

 Global
4
Earth from space: SpaceX shares breathtaking view from rocket's second stage

Earth from space: SpaceX shares breathtaking view from rocket's second stage

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023