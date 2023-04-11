Land identified for heliport at Jaskot in Hamirpur: CM Sukhvinder Sukhu

Land has been identified for the construction of a hanger, that can accommodate upto three helicopters at a time, at Jaskot in the district, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Tuesday.

He also said that heliports would be developed at all district headquarters of the state to improve air connectivity and accessibility for tourists, according to a statement issued here.

Sukhu held a meeting with Pawan Hans DGM S P Chauhan at Hamirpur regarding the construction of a heliport at Jaskot, and said the government will arrange additional land for the construction if required.

Besides attracting more tourists to the state, it will also generate employment and self-employment avenues for the youths and strengthen them economically, he said. The state government has accorded top priority to the tourism sector and strengthening the air connectivity of the state would further boost it, he added.

Chauhan told the chief minister a team of pilots of the company would visit the site shortly. An Obstacle Limitation Report will be prepared within 15 days by the company and submitted, he said. The company also assured that a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the construction of the heliport will be final by the end of April and the work would be started soon after.

