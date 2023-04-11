Left Menu

'Eastern India’s largest' EV charging hub comes up near Kolkata

Updated: 11-04-2023 21:11 IST
'Eastern India’s largest' EV charging hub comes up near Kolkata
The West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation (WBHIDCO) in partnership with a private firm Powerbank has established ''Eastern India’s largest'' public fast charging hub for electric vehicles (EVs) near Kolkata.

The EV Charging Hub located at New Town is currently capable of fast-charging 25 vehicles at a time, WBHIDCO said in a statement.

“Further expansions will allow 50-75 vehicles to enjoy fast charging and slow charging facilities. The public can access these charging facilities in a hassle-free manner through the Powerbank EV charging mobile application,'' it said.

The charging hub is located near the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre, owned by WBHIDCO, an agency of the West Bengal government.

