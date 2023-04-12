Left Menu

Louisville police release body camera video from shooting

Video from body cameras worn by officers as they responded to a shooter at a downtown Louisville bank is being released by police.Louisville Metro Police Department Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey walked reporters through the footage at a news conference Tuesday.Two patrol officers who responded to the shooting were wounded, one of them struck in the head by a bullet in the Monday morning shooting.

PTI | Louisville | Updated: 12-04-2023 03:45 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 03:45 IST
Video from body cameras worn by officers as they responded to a shooter at a downtown Louisville bank is being released by police.

Louisville Metro Police Department Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey walked reporters through the footage at a news conference Tuesday.

Two patrol officers who responded to the shooting were wounded, one of them struck in the head by a bullet in the Monday morning shooting. Four of the people shot died at the scene, and a fifth died Monday night in a hospital. The gunman, an employee of the bank, was shot and killed by police.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said it was crucial to release the footage because ''transparency is important — even more so in a time of crisis.''

