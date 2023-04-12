Left Menu

U.S., Panama, Colombia agree plan to tackle migration at Darien Gap

The United States, Panama and Colombia have agreed to launch a two-month campaign to tackle undocumented immigration through the jungle region separating Colombia and Panama known as the Darien Gap, their governments said on Tuesday.

The campaign aims to end the illicit movement of people and goods through the region and open other pathways for people to migrate, the three governments said in a joint statement.

