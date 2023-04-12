CIA's Burns says Russia risks becoming 'economic colony' of China

Russia risks becoming an "economic colony" of China as its isolation from the West deepens following the invasion of Ukraine, U.S. CIA Director William Burns said on Tuesday.

"Russia is becoming more and more dependent on China and, in some respects, runs the risk of becoming an economic colony of China over time, dependent for export of energy resources and raw materials," Burns said at an event at Rice University in Houston.

