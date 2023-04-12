IMF chief, climate leaders pledge to accelerate public-private finance

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and UN and COP28 climate leaders on Tuesday pledged to work to accelerate public-private finance to help raise the trillions of dollars needed to meet emissions reduction goals, a statement issued by the IMF said.

Georgieva, COP28 president designate Sultan al-Jaber and UN Special Envoy for Climate Action Mark Carney said they would work to make the investment environment more conducive to climate finance by identifying obstacles that impede private sector climate finance, and "using innovative financing instruments to scale up private investment in emerging and developing economies," the IMF said.

