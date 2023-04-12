Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits Bihar
PTI | Purnea | Updated: 12-04-2023 09:41 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 09:33 IST
- Country:
- India
An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude on the Richter Scale shook parts of Bihar on Wednesday.
No loss of life or damage to properties was reported in the earthquake that hit around 5.35 am.
The quake was epicentred 10 km beneath the ground near Purnea, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
Tremors were felt in Katihar and adjoining areas of Araria.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Posters in Patna call new state BJP chief ‘Yogi of Bihar’
New tech to help Bihar track mining ops, increase revenue
Bihar, West Bengal have lowest police-public ratio: Govt
Ahead of LS polls, BJP trying to bring smaller parties in Bihar into NDA fold
Bihar government directs DMs to ensure no dealings in temple land take place in state