NASA's X-59 quiet supersonic aircraft gets its tail installed

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 12-04-2023 10:45 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 10:45 IST
Image credits: Lockheed Martin
NASA's X-59 quiet supersonic aircraft recently got its lower empennage or tail installed at Lockheed Martin Skunk Works in Palmdale, California. The aircraft is the centrepiece of NASA's Quesst mission to gather information intended to open the doors to a new era of commercial faster-than-sound air travel over land.

"This installation allows the team to continue final wiring and system checkouts on the aircraft as it prepares for integrated ground testing, which will include engine runs and taxi tests," NASA said in a statement on Tuesday.

X-59 is designed to demonstrate the ability to fly at supersonic speeds, approximately 660 mph at sea level, while reducing the impact of the typically loud sonic booms on people on the ground. This innovative technology will be demonstrated when the agency flies the X-59 over communities around the U.S. starting in 2025.

At present, commercial planes can't fly faster than the speed of sound because of concerns about sonic booms. If successful, the experimental X-59 aircraft could pave the way for future supersonic commercial travel over land, which would allow planes to travel much faster than they currently do, cutting down on travel times and making it possible to fly across continents in just a few hours.

