New Zealand provides USD 4.9 million to UNDP for their 2023 contributions

UNDP remains committed to its common goal with New Zealand of tackling the ripple effects of COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine while continuing efforts to deliver on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Image Credit: Twitter(@ADB_HQ)

The Government of New Zealand recently provided USD 4.9 million (NZ$ 8 million) in regular (core) resources to UNDP for their 2023 contributions as part of their multi-year commitment. UNDP thanks New Zealand for its continued support, especially in a context where poly-crisis and budget constraints affect millions of worldwide lives and livelihoods.

New Zealand has maintained its level of flexible funding and has disbursed it early in the year. Flexible and predictable resources are critical for UNDP’s ability to anticipate and react with agility and rapidly to crises and unforeseeable shocks. UNDP remains committed to its common goal with New Zealand of tackling the ripple effects of COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine while continuing efforts to deliver on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

This core funding also supports UNDP’s delivery of its Strategic Plan, which is fully aligned with the SDGs. UNDP delivers in some of the world’s most remote areas and challenging settings, including the Pacific Small Island Developing States (SIDS). UNDP is multiplying its efforts to support countries on their pathway towards sustainable development, focusing on those most vulnerable and furthest left behind – all possible because of core funding.

Core resources are also vital for UNDP to continue delivering effectively, efficiently, with agility, and by the highest standards of transparency and accountability. This is evident with UNDP being consistently rated among the most transparent international organizations.

