Left Menu

Normal life affected in Andamans due to trade strike

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 12-04-2023 12:58 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 12:58 IST
Normal life affected in Andamans due to trade strike
  • Country:
  • India

Normal life was affected in parts of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, including capital Port Blair, due to a strike called by a trade body over several demands.

Shops and business establishments remained shut and commercial vehicles remained off the roads in the strike called by the Andaman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI).

Only emergency services have been kept out of the purview of the bandh from 6 am to 6 pm.

ACCI said the strike was called over several issues, including a steep hike in power tariff and arbitrary increase in registration charges.

''Trade and industry in our islands have been struggling for a long time. ACCI had submitted various representations to Lieutenant Governor Devendra Kumar Joshi requesting his intervention to resolve the issues that are hampering the economic growth of the archipelago but no action was taken,'' an ACCI statement said.

''On the contrary, several unfair decisions including a substantial increase in registration charges and power tariffs were taken over the years. Harmful policies, lack of infrastructure and gross negligence of the sector by the administration have severely impacted our businesses,'' it added.

ACCI president Surendra Prahladka had said the trade body along with 30 other affiliated business associations called for the bandh and urged the islanders to support it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat r...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine patent fight; California county starts monitoring wastewater for illicit drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine pa...

 Global
3
Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Global
4
From The Field: Brazil provides model welcome for Venezuelan migrants

From The Field: Brazil provides model welcome for Venezuelan migrants

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Down Barriers: How AI is Making Medical Care More Personalized Than Ever

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023