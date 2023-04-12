Left Menu

Puravankara's FY23 sales booking up 29 pc to record Rs 3,107 crore

Sales realisation, too, rose 14 per cent to Rs 7,768 per square feet from Rs 6,838 per square feet, according to a regulatory filing.Companys Managing Director Ashish Puravankara said, We have achieved the highest ever annual and quarterly sales of any financial year since inception, with Q4 sales of Rs 1,007 crore and FY23 sales at a record high of Rs 3,107 crore. The company has consistently experienced growth during FY23, indicating our sustained efforts towards gaining market share.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2023 14:05 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 14:03 IST
Puravankara's FY23 sales booking up 29 pc to record Rs 3,107 crore
Puravankara Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Realty firm Puravankara on Wednesday said its sales booking rose 29 per cent to a record Rs 3,107 crore in last fiscal year on higher volumes and better price realisation amid strong housing demand.

Bengaluru-based Puravankara's sales booking stood at Rs 2,407 crore in 2021-22.

In last fiscal, the housing segment contributed 100 per cent to the total sales booking. During the previous year, the share of residential properties was around 98-99 per cent and rest came from sale of commercial assets.

In terms of area, sales booking grew 14 per cent to 4 million square feet in last fiscal from 3.52 million square feet in the previous year. Sales realisation, too, rose 14 per cent to Rs 7,768 per square feet from Rs 6,838 per square feet, according to a regulatory filing.

Company's Managing Director Ashish Puravankara said, ''We have achieved the highest ever annual and quarterly sales of any financial year since inception, with Q4 sales of Rs 1,007 crore and FY23 sales at a record high of Rs 3,107 crore.'' ''The company has consistently experienced growth during FY23, indicating our sustained efforts towards gaining market share. Despite maintaining a strong pace of sales growth, our unwavering commitment to execution, prompt delivery, and customer satisfaction remains at the forefront of our priorities,'' he said.

Ashish expected the pre-sales growth momentum to continue, driven by a healthy pipeline of new launches of 14 million square feet in coming quarters.

In the fourth quarter of last fiscal year, the company said it achieved sales booking of Rs 1,007 crore, up 21 per cent compared to Rs 831 crore in Q4 of FY22.

''The continued strong momentum and high demand are positive indicators for the real estate market which indicates that there is a healthy balance between supply and demand, with more buyers than available properties. The unchanged repo rates will further support the existing growth momentum. In this consolidation phase, we expect to potentially gain market share,'' the company said.

Puravankara has so far completed 80 projects measuring 45 million square feet across 9 cities - Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Mangaluru, Kochi, Mumbai, Pune and Goa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat r...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine patent fight; California county starts monitoring wastewater for illicit drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine pa...

 Global
3
Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Global
4
From The Field: Brazil provides model welcome for Venezuelan migrants

From The Field: Brazil provides model welcome for Venezuelan migrants

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Down Barriers: How AI is Making Medical Care More Personalized Than Ever

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023