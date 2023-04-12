Left Menu

Volcano spews ash cloud for 2nd day on Russia's Kamchatka

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 12-04-2023 15:15 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 15:11 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

A volcano spewed out ash for a second day on Wednesday on Russia's far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula, throwing clouds of dust high into the sky and blanketing wide areas.

Shiveluch, one of Kamchatka's most active volcanoes, started erupting early Tuesday, spewing dust over 500 kilometres (more than 300 miles) northwest and engulfing several villages in grey volcanic dust in the largest fallout in nearly 60 years.

The Kamchatka branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences Geophysical Survey said the eruption continued Wednesday, spewing clouds of dust 10 kilometres (more than 6 miles) into the sky.

Since the start of the eruption, the area has been closed to aircraft and residents have been advised to stay indoors.

The villages located about 50 kilometres (some 30 miles) from the volcano, were covered by a 20-centimetre (nearly 8-inch) layer of dust. Residents posted videos showing the ash cloud plunging the area into darkness.

Shiveluch has two parts — the 3,283-metre (10,771-foot) Old Shiveluch, and the smaller, highly active Young Shiveluch.

The Kamchatka Peninsula, which extends into the Pacific Ocean about 6,600 kilometres (4,000 miles) east of Moscow, is one of the world's most concentrated area of geothermal activity, with about 30 active volcanoes.

