HP govt urges Union Minister for in-principle approval for shooting range near Shimla

Singh who met Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur in New Delhi said an in-principle approval was required so that consultants could be hired to work out the estimates and other requirements of the shooting range, said a statement issued here.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 12-04-2023 15:49 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 15:49 IST
Himachal Pradesh Youth Services and Sports Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Wednesday urged Union Minister Anurag Thakur for an in-principle approval for a shooting Range in Katasani near Shimla. Singh who met Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur in New Delhi said an in-principle approval was required so that consultants could be hired to work out the estimates and other requirements of the shooting range, said a statement issued here. Singh said that the range will give a boost to youths' chances to excel in the field.

According to Singh, the state government has finalised a site in Katasani for the setting up of a shooting range. He said that earlier the site was selected for the construction of a multi-purpose sports stadium and an eight-lane 400-metre athletics track, but the project was later dropped.

The state government has now decided to construct a 'state-of-the-art' shooting range along with an indoor hall for boxing and another multi-purpose indoor sports hall, he said. Singh said that the proposed shooting range could be developed as an international level shooting range, with facilities for 10, 25, and 50 metre frays, and a hall for final competition.

The Union Minister assured every possible help to turn this project into a reality, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

