Knight Frank appoints India head Shishir Baijal on group executive board

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2023 18:21 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 18:21 IST
Real estate consultant Knight Frank has appointed its India head Shishir Baijal on its group executive board.

In a statement on Wednesday, the consultant said it has appointed ''Shishir Baijal to its Group Executive Board responsible for the UK and global Knight Frank business''.

Baijal joins the board to add international experience and wide-ranging corporate acumen after his 45-year-plus career across various sectors, including hotels, leisure and real estate.

He joined Knight Frank in 2012, building the team in India to 1,500 professionals in eight cities, servicing over 100 locations in the subcontinent.

''Our regions are at varied stages of development, and a truly comprehensive view for the company is imperative, given the new era of post-pandemic global business. I view joining the group executive board as an enriching move to create a more global orientation to our overall approach,'' Baijal said.

The group executive board oversees Knight Frank's global network and over-arching strategy.

