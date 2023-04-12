Army launches cleanliness initiative in Kashmir ahead of G-20 event

The Army on Wednesday launched a 'save environment, save earth' campaign to foster the spirit of a clean nation in the hearts and minds of the youth of the Kashmir valley, officials said. As part of the campaign, a mini-marathon, a walkathon and a plogathon were organised at Old Airfield, Military Station, here. The event witnessed a display of military equipment (as part of know your Army) and handicraft items by government approved vendors. The event also saw tree plantation drive at Old Airfield Station, and a poster-making competition.

It was held to spread awareness about saving environment and preserving earth for the future generations.

''The Army has taken an initiative in Kashmir, especially in Budgam district, which has been named as 'plogathon 2023'. Students of four schools, along with the children of local army jawans, and families of army personnel have participated in this plogathon – to clean the area of plastics,'' Brigadier Tarun Narula, Commander Chinar AD Brigade, told reporters.

He said the Army will be conducting cleanliness drives in Kashmir as part of preparations for G-20 event.

''Kashmir is changing, a G-20 event is taking place here, there is so much development of infrastructure. So, we, the residents, should start a cleanliness initiative with pride. We are undertaking a cleanliness initiative in Budgam district, removing plastic and not doing anything which will make Srinagar and Kashmir dirty. This is our initiative, our theme,'' Brigadier Narula said. He said a display of equipment is also taking place and ''we are trying to motivate the youth to join Army''. Another Army officer, Lt Col Alok Kumar Gupta, said several equipment has been displayed at the event. ''We are displaying air defence equipment which is deployed on the Line of Control (LoC). These help us in early warning of enemy aircraft, track them so that we can fire on them,'' he said. A school student, Salva, said such events should take place more often. ''We felt good. We saw weapons on display here. We checked them, took photos as well. This is a good initiative and such events should take place more often,'' she said.

