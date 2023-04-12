Left Menu

Union minister Hardeep Puri inaugurates office complex at Kasturba Gandhi Marg

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday inaugurated an office complex at Kasturba Gandhi Marg here which will accommodate the ministries of labour and employment, power and ports, shipping and waterways which are currently housed in Shram Shakti Bhawan and Transport Bhawan.Offices of these ministries will start shifting to this new building in the next couple of days.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2023 20:08 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 20:08 IST
Union minister Hardeep Puri inaugurates office complex at Kasturba Gandhi Marg
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday inaugurated an office complex at Kasturba Gandhi Marg here which will accommodate the ministries of labour and employment, power and ports, shipping and waterways which are currently housed in Shram Shakti Bhawan and Transport Bhawan.

Offices of these ministries will start shifting to this new building in the next couple of days. The government will demolish the Shram Shakti Bhawan and the Transport Bhawan, and build an office complex for MPs there under its ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project. It also envisages a plan to build a tunnel connecting the MPs' chambers with the new Parliament building being built by Tata Projects Limited.

According to the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, the new state-of-the-art nine-storied building having a plinth area of 61,454 sqm has the capacity of accommodating three cabinet ministers, four state ministers and three secretaries with 1,315 officials.

It said the other building in the KG Marg office complex, which was also inaugurated by Puri, will have transit accommodation for the National Defence College.

''The work has been executed by the Central Public Works Department for Rs 325 crore against the sanctioned cost of Rs 351.37 crore,'' the ministry said in the statement.

Puri also inaugurated redeveloped general pool residential accommodation at Mohammadpur and Thyagraj Nagar.

The redevelopment project of the Central Vista -- the country's power corridor -- envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, the revamping of the three-kilometre-long Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate, a new prime minister's residence and a prime minister's office, and a new vice-president's enclave.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat r...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine patent fight; California county starts monitoring wastewater for illicit drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine pa...

 Global
3
Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Global
4
Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Breaking Down Barriers: How AI is Making Medical Care More Personalized Than Ever

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023