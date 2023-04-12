Left Menu

Thousands celebrate Hindu temple's consecration ceremony in Australia

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 12-04-2023 21:01 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 20:58 IST
Thousands celebrate Hindu temple's consecration ceremony in Australia
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Australia

Tens of thousands of devotees attended a traditional ceremony held once in two decades at a prominent Hindu temple in Australia to celebrate its restoration, according to a media report.

The ceremony to celebrate the restoration of the Sri Venkateswara temple in Helensburgh, a small suburb on the outskirts of Sydney, was attended by more than 20,000 Hindus, including 15 priests and visitors from Singapore, Malaysia and Mauritius, ABC News reported on Monday.

The consecration ceremony, kumbhabhishekam, is believed to bring prosperity to the entire community.

The temple, one of the largest of its kind outside of India, started renovations worth AUD 3 million in June last year.

During the event, sacred fires were lit, and priests climbed to the temple's roof, where holy water was poured into golden pots.

''The significance of that is purifying not only the temple and deities but also the devotees who are watching the ceremony,'' temple director Subra Iyer was quoted as saying.

The construction and repair of the dozens of stone deities in the temple were done by 10 specialist masons and painters brought out from India.

Hundreds of volunteers also spent their weekends working on the temple alongside local contractors, the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat r...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine patent fight; California county starts monitoring wastewater for illicit drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine pa...

 Global
3
Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Global
4
Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Breaking Down Barriers: How AI is Making Medical Care More Personalized Than Ever

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023