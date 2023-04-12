Left Menu

Energy Swaraj Foundation, Atal Innovation Mission to display climate clock in national capital

It was launched in 2018 to provide a measuring stick against which viewers can track climate change mitigation progress.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2023 21:43 IST
Think tank Energy Swaraj Foundation along with the government's Atal Innovation Mission will soon spread awareness about climate change with the help of a clock.

As part of an initiative, the body is organising the 'world's largest climate clock assembly and display' event in the national capital on April 22, which will also be attended by various other organisations.

The effect of climate change can be seen everywhere. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) outlook for March 2023, India has witnessed the warmest February in nearly a century, Chetan Solanki, Founder, Energy Swaraj Foundation said in a statement.

''To create awareness about the rising temperature and mitigating climate change issue, we (foundation) in collaboration with Atal Innovation Mission, All India Council for Technical Education and Council for Scientific and Industrial Research and over 1,000 other organizations are organizing the world's this event on the occasion of Mother Earth Day on April 22, 2023,'' the statement said.

Explaining the concept of a climate clock, Solanki, who is also the brand ambassador of the Madhya Pradesh government's solar energy initiative, said a climate clock shows the time left for the average global temperature to reach a 1.5-degree celsius-warming mark. It was launched in 2018 to provide a measuring stick against which viewers can track climate change mitigation progress. The temperature of 1.5 Celsius holds great significance for everyone, as this marks the start of irreversible changes in climate.

The Mumbai-based organisation works to impart energy literacy and encourage households to switch to the usage of solar energy.

