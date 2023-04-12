Gehlot holds meeting with ministers on inflation relief camps

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday held a detailed discussion on inflation relief camps, to be organised from April 24 to provide relief to people from rising prices. The Rajasthan government is determined to provide respectable relief to the people of the state from rising inflation in the country. Inflation relief camps will be organised from April 24 to provide easy and respectful benefits of public welfare schemes to every eligible person, an official statement said.

In the meeting of the State Council of Ministers at the Chief Minister's residence on Wednesday, the ministers said that the camps would help uplift the common man and deprived sections from the brunt of inflation.

It was also informed in the meeting that two-day camps will be organised in every gram panchayat and urban ward till June 30.

In these camps, after registration in 10 schemes, the eligible beneficiaries will be provided with guarantee cards/amended acceptance orders etc on the spot. To take advantage of the schemes, registration has been made mandatory in the camps.

According to the statement, special counters of inflation relief camps will be set up in each camp of campaign along with administration villages/cities. Camps will be organised in 11,283-gram panchayats and 7,500 wards in cities.

Apart from these, 2,000 permanent dearness relief camps will also be set up. These camps will be set up by the district administration at government hospitals, gas agencies, bus stands, major markets, shopping malls, railway stations, district collectorates, panchayat committees, municipalities and other government offices/public places.

The main objective is to empower the common people by giving them complete information about their rights, public welfare schemes and their eligibility. Its speciality is that a person from any district can register in the camps of other districts also through Janadhar, the statement said. Complete information about the schemes and benefits will be available on mehngaairahatcamp.rajasthan.gov.in and on toll-free number 181 from April 21.

