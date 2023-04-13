Odd News Roundup: Rodents beware: New York City hires first 'rat czar'

Left Menu

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Rodents beware: New York City hires first 'rat czar'

New York City's unending war on rats has a new commanding general. Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday announced that Kathleen Corradi, an education department employee, has been appointed New York’s first-ever "rat czar," part of Adams’ effort to combat a growing rodent population in the county’s most populous city.

