Odd News Roundup: Rodents beware: New York City hires first 'rat czar'

Rodents beware: New York City hires first 'rat czar'
New York City's unending war on rats has a new commanding general. Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday announced that Kathleen Corradi, an education department employee, has been appointed New York’s first-ever "rat czar," part of Adams’ effort to combat a growing rodent population in the county’s most populous city.
