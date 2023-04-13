Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2023 02:36 IST | Created: 13-04-2023 02:27 IST
Science News Roundup: China wants to start using moon soil to build lunar bases as soon as this decade
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

China wants to start building a lunar base using soil from the moon in five years, Chinese media reported, with the ambitious plan kicking off as soon as this decade. More than 100 Chinese scientists, researchers and space contractors recently met at a conference in the central Chinese city of Wuhan to discuss ways to build infrastructure on the moon, local media reported.

