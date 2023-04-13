Left Menu

Japan, France and India to launch platform to coordinate Sri Lanka debt

Japan, France and India will announce a new platform for creditors to coordinate restructuring of Sri Lanka's debt, Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Wednesday, adding it would be "very nice" if China were to join the effort. As chair of this year's Group of Seven (G7) meeting, Japan has put efforts to address debt vulnerabilities of middle-income countries such as Sri Lanka as among priorities for debate.

Reuters | Updated: 13-04-2023 04:40 IST | Created: 13-04-2023 04:40 IST
Japan, France and India to launch platform to coordinate Sri Lanka debt

Japan, France and India will announce a new platform for creditors to coordinate restructuring of Sri Lanka's debt, Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Wednesday, adding it would be "very nice" if China were to join the effort.

As chair of this year's Group of Seven (G7) meeting, Japan has put efforts to address debt vulnerabilities of middle-income countries such as Sri Lanka as among priorities for debate. The announcement of the new platform, initiated by Japan, France and G20 chair India, will be made on Thursday, Suzuki said in a news conference after the G7 finance leaders' meeting.

The platform will likely consist of a series of meetings of the creditor nations to discuss the debt. "We altogether made a great effort to set up the framework," Suzuki said. "I hope many countries will participate. It will be very nice if China will join," Suzuki said.

Sri Lanka last month secured a $2.9 billion programme from the International Monetary Fund to tackle its suffocating debt burden and its worst economic crisis in more than seven decades, which has disrupted imports of essentials from fuel to medicine and caused political turmoil. (Reporting By Dan Burns Editing by Chris Reese and Christian Schmollinger)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sugar molecule in blood can predict Alzheimer's 10 years early: Study

Sugar molecule in blood can predict Alzheimer's 10 years early: Study

 India
2
Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

 India
3
China notifies S.Korea of a falling object north of Taiwan on Sunday - ministry official

China notifies S.Korea of a falling object north of Taiwan on Sunday - minis...

 South Korea
4
Health News Roundup: US appeals Texas abortion pill ruling as states stockpile the drug; How India's birth control battle falters in rural district and more

Health News Roundup: US appeals Texas abortion pill ruling as states stockpi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Breaking Down Barriers: How AI is Making Medical Care More Personalized Than Ever

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023