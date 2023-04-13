Left Menu

Tech giants drag Hang Seng lower as shareholders dump stocks

The decline also tracked global stocks that eased overnight, after the market was rattled by minutes from the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting that indicated banking sector stress could tip the economy into a recession. Alibaba plunged as much as 5.2% in early morning trade, as SoftBank Group Corp moved to sell almost all of its remaining shares in the e-commerce giant, the Financial Times reported, citing regulatory filings it had analyzed.

Reuters | Updated: 13-04-2023 08:13 IST | Created: 13-04-2023 08:13 IST
Tech giants drag Hang Seng lower as shareholders dump stocks

Hong Kong stocks plunged on Tuesday, as major shareholders of Alibaba and Tencent moved to slash their holdings in the two Chinese tech giants, with lingering geopolitical tensions keeping investor sentiment weak. The decline also tracked global stocks that eased overnight, after the market was rattled by minutes from the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting that indicated banking sector stress could tip the economy into a recession.

Alibaba plunged as much as 5.2% in early morning trade, as SoftBank Group Corp moved to sell almost all of its remaining shares in the e-commerce giant, the Financial Times reported, citing regulatory filings it had analyzed. Alibaba was the biggest drag weighing down the Hang Seng benchmark.

Tencent, meanwhile, extended losses after a 5.2% plunge in the previous session, as Prosus said it may sell more shares in the social media giant. Taiwan said on Wednesday it had successfully urged China to drastically narrow its plan to close air space north of the island, averting wider travel disruption in a period of high tension in the region due to China's military exercises.

Embattled property developer Sunac China, one of many Chinese developers that defaulted last year, fell as much as 60% as the stock resumed trade following a suspension of more than a year. Meanwhile, China's stock benchmark, slipped 0.3% in early morning trade as sluggish economic recovery after China dropped the zero-COVID policy failed to cheer investors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sugar molecule in blood can predict Alzheimer's 10 years early: Study

Sugar molecule in blood can predict Alzheimer's 10 years early: Study

 India
2
Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

 India
3
China notifies S.Korea of a falling object north of Taiwan on Sunday - ministry official

China notifies S.Korea of a falling object north of Taiwan on Sunday - minis...

 South Korea
4
Health News Roundup: US appeals Texas abortion pill ruling as states stockpile the drug; How India's birth control battle falters in rural district and more

Health News Roundup: US appeals Texas abortion pill ruling as states stockpi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Breaking Down Barriers: How AI is Making Medical Care More Personalized Than Ever

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023