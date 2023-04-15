Baby monkey stuck in barbed wire fence rescued

A wildlife conservation NGO and the Delhi Fire Service rescued a baby monkey stuck on a barbed wire fence in Mithapur in Delhi.

A passerby on Friday noticed the monkey struggling to break free and contacted the Wildlife SOS 24-hour emergency rescue helpline. Its rapid response unit and the Delhi Fire Service quickly reached the location to assist in the rescue, according to a statement.

The Wildlife SOS rescuer climbed atop a fire tender to reach the wired fence and disentangled the monkey with extreme caution and without causing any harm, it said.

The baby monkey was healthy. After careful inspection, the mother was located nearby and the baby macaque was successfully reunited with her.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)