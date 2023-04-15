Left Menu

Mother, daughter killed in Kherson shelling- officials

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2023 20:28 IST | Created: 15-04-2023 20:28 IST
A mother and her daughter were killed in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Saturday by a Russian artillery strike, the regional administration said. "This Russian shelling ended the lives of a 48-year-old woman and her 28-year-old daughter," the administration wrote on the Telegram app.

It said the artillery barrage struck territory near an educational institution. Reuters could not independently verify the incident.

Russia has previously denied targeting civilians, although Kyiv and its allies accuse Moscow of a long list of war crimes in Ukraine.

