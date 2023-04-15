Left Menu

Focus on greater use of technology to help revolutionise real estate sector: Piyush Goyal

India will also become the third largest construction market globally in the next 2-3 years and possibly the second largest employer from the real estate side, the minister said while addressing the National Investiture Ceremony of CREDAI.Further, he said that better governance practices have given comfort to home buyers and all stakeholders in the sector and Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code have helped clean up the sector.These steps, he said, are helping banks to lend to the sector and to home buyers with the confidence that good companies will serve the home buyers and this industry.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2023 21:52 IST | Created: 15-04-2023 21:46 IST
Focus on greater use of technology to help revolutionise real estate sector: Piyush Goyal
Image Credit: Twitter(@PiyushGoyalOffc)
  • Country:
  • India

Focus on areas like credible and well-regulated real estate landscape, greater use of technology through artificial intelligence and block chain will revolutionise the sector, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday.

He also said that adoption of green solutions for sustainable buildings will help the country to meet the global challenge of climate change.

The effective and speedy redressal of housing sector complaints has given a major impetus to this sector and in fact a lot of problems that had in and around Mumbai and Delhi are gradually resolved, Goyal said. Suggesting a few mantras to help the sector in the task ahead, he said “focus on credible and well-regulated real estate landscape…you are looking at greater use of technology through artificial intelligence, blockchain and virtual reality will revolutionise the real estate sector”. India will also become the third largest construction market globally in the next 2-3 years and possibly the second largest employer from the real estate side, the minister said while addressing the National Investiture Ceremony of CREDAI.

Further, he said that better governance practices have given comfort to home buyers and all stakeholders in the sector; and Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code have helped clean up the sector.

These steps, he said, are helping banks to lend to the sector and to home buyers with the confidence that good companies will serve the home buyers and this industry. ''The message has gone loud and clear that honest business will be respected, encouraged and promoted: And all those who indulged in non -transparent or preferential benefits in the past to certain players in the sector have all now faced heat of the law,'' he added.

It has also given a clear signal to the country that the honest and transparent real estate sector is now respected, recognised and encouraged under this government, he said.

The minister requested the leaders of the sector to continue to promote young talent, and inclusivity in teams to bring about a revolution so that it can become the driver of sustainable growth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Pilot-ji whatever you do, your turn won't come": Amit Shah jabs Cong amid Rajasthan turmoil

"Pilot-ji whatever you do, your turn won't come": Amit Shah jabs Cong amid R...

 India
2
Get latest ACs on Fixed EMIs at Rs. 1,994 with Zero Down Payment - Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Summer Sale

Get latest ACs on Fixed EMIs at Rs. 1,994 with Zero Down Payment - Bajaj Fin...

 India
3
Digital Public Infrastructure inclusive by design, fast paces development process: Sitharaman

Digital Public Infrastructure inclusive by design, fast paces development pr...

 Global
4
Other countries can harness digital public infrastructure at scale and at extreme low cost: Infy Chairman Nilekani

Other countries can harness digital public infrastructure at scale and at ex...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

How Air Remediation Techniques Can Help Reduce Air Pollution Levels

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023