Train with hazardous materials derails in rural Maine

PTI | Rockwood | Updated: 16-04-2023 02:15 IST | Created: 16-04-2023 02:15 IST
A train carrying hazardous materials has derailed and caught fire in Rockwood, Maine, fire officials said. Rockwood Fire and Rescue posted a photo of the derailment Saturday on its Facebook page and advised residents ''to stay clear!" It was unclear if there were injuries in the derailment. The department didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a photo that accompanied the Facebook post, it appears that about four rail cars derailed. A small fire can be seen, with black smoke wafting across what looks to be snow-covered forest.

Somerset County Emergency Management and 911 Director Michael Smith confirmed that the derailment had occurred and that multiple state and local responders were on the scene. He said more details would be provided later in the afternoon.

Rockwood is in the north-central part of the state in a mostly rural area. It's near Moosehead Lake, one of the largest bodies of freshwater in the state. The derailment is the latest one to plague the rail industry. Federal regulators and members of Congress are urging railroads to do more to prevent derailments after recent fiery wrecks involving hazardous chemicals in Ohio and Minnesota prompted evacuations.

