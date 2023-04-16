Left Menu

Maha: 7-8 attendees of Maharashtra Bhushan event in Navi Mumbai die; case of sunstroke: CM

At least 7-8 people died at hospitals hours after they were exposed to sunlight at Maharashtra Bhushan award event held in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-04-2023 22:36 IST | Created: 16-04-2023 22:36 IST
Maha: 7-8 attendees of Maharashtra Bhushan event in Navi Mumbai die; case of sunstroke: CM
  • Country:
  • India

At least 7-8 people died at hospitals hours after they were exposed to sunlight at 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award event held in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said. Speaking to reporters on Sunday night, Shinde termed the deaths as ''very unfortunate''.

''As per the briefing received from doctors, 7-8 people have died today, while some 24 are being treated. This is a case of sunstroke.

''Some 50 people were admitted to a Navi Mumbai-based hospital of which 24 are still admitted while the rest have been discharged after primary treatment,'' he said.

Union home minister Amit Shah was present at the event to confer the award to Appasaheb Dharmadhikari at an open ground in Kharghar near Mumbai city earlier in the day.

The nearest weather station to the spot of the event recorded the maximum temperature of 38 degrees Celsius. Shinde said the kin of the deceased will be given a compensation of Rs 5 lakh. ''Medical treatment of the people under treatment due to sunstroke will be free. The state will pay from its coffers for their treatment,'' he said. Lakhs of people had come for the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump campaign reports raising $14.5 million in early 2023; Freight rain derails in Maine, three employees hurt and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump campaign reports raising $14.5 million in ea...

 Global
2
China's acquisition of foreign technology companies aimed at military modernization: Report

China's acquisition of foreign technology companies aimed at military modern...

 China
3
Amazon's Alexa down for thousands of users - Downdetector

Amazon's Alexa down for thousands of users - Downdetector

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Equatorial Guinea confirms six more Marburg cases; 'Era has passed' as Beijing subway drops mandatory COVID mask rule and more

Health News Roundup: Equatorial Guinea confirms six more Marburg cases; 'Era...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

How Air Remediation Techniques Can Help Reduce Air Pollution Levels

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023