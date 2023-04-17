Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: Dead birds get new life: New Mexico researchers develop taxidermy bird drones

Updated: 17-04-2023 02:30 IST | Created: 17-04-2023 02:26 IST
Odd News Roundup: Dead birds get new life: New Mexico researchers develop taxidermy bird drones
Dead birds get new life: New Mexico researchers develop taxidermy bird drones

Scientists in New Mexico are giving dead birds a new life with an unconventional approach to wildlife research. A team at the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology in Socorro is taking birds that have been preserved through taxidermy and converting them into drones in order to study flight.

