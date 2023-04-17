Left Menu

Indian climber goes missing from Mt. Annapurna in Nepal

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 17-04-2023 22:03 IST | Created: 17-04-2023 21:35 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Nepal

A 34-year-old Indian climber went missing from Mt. Annapurna in Nepal on Monday, an official of the expedition organiser said.

Anurag Malu, a resident of Kishangadh in Rajasthan, went missing while descending from Camp III of Mt. Annapurna, and has gone missing since Monday morning, Mingma Sherpa, chairman of Seven Summit Treks, which conducted the trekking expedition, told PTI.

Malu is on a mission to climb all 14 peaks above 8,000m and seven summits to create awareness about the UN Sustainable Development Goals, according to Himalayan Times newspaper.

''We had launched an extensive search for Malu shortly after he went missing. However, till evening we have not succeeded in locating him,'' Sherpa said.

“We will continue the search on Tuesday,” he added.

Malu was awarded REX KaramVeer Chakra and became the 2041 Antarctic Youth Ambassador from India, local media reports said.

Annapurna is the tenth highest mountain in the world, standing at 8,091 metres above sea level.

It is well known for the difficulty and danger involved in its ascent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

