Quakes could be source of mysteriously smooth terrain on icy moons: NASA study

Geologically active ice-encrusted moons orbiting giant planets like Jupiter and Saturn are affected by the strong gravitational forces of the planets, which cause moonquakes that can crack the moons' crusts and surfaces. A new NASA study offers an explanation for the first time on how such quakes can trigger landslides, resulting in remarkably smooth terrain.

Steep ridges surrounded by relatively flat, smooth areas are frequently observed on the surfaces of icy moons like Europa, Ganymede, and Enceladus. The scientific community has theorized that the cause of these features is the liquid that oozes out of icy volcanoes. However, the working of this process when the surface temperatures are so cold and inhospitable to fluids has remained an enigma.

In this study, scientists put forward a straightforward explanation for the process behind steep ridges and flat areas on these icy moons, which does not involve the presence of liquid on the surface. The steep ridges are thought to be tectonic fault scarps, similar to those found on Earth. When the surface breaks along a fault line and one side drops, resulting in a steep slope.

The researchers applied measurements to seismic models and estimated the strength of past moonquakes. They concluded that these quakes could be powerful enough to lift debris, which then falls downhill, spreading out and creating a smoother landscape.

"We found the surface shaking from moonquakes would be enough to cause surface material to rush downhill in landslides. We've estimated the size of moonquakes and how big the landslides could be. This helps us understand how landslides might be shaping moon surfaces over time," said lead author Mackenzie Mills, a graduate student at the University of Arizona in Tucson, who conducted the work during a series of summer internships at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California.