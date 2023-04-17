Left Menu

Season’s first heat wave alert issued for 11 districts in Jharkhand

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 17-04-2023 22:50 IST | Created: 17-04-2023 22:50 IST
The Met department on Monday issued the season's first heat wave alert for Jharkhand's 11 districts for two days from Tuesday, an official said.

The mercury might rise above 44 degrees Celsius in a few districts during the next two days.

Partial relief from the heat wave is expected from April 20 with the possibility of a cloudy sky and light rains in north-east, southern and central parts of Jharkhand, the official said.

The districts which are likely to face heat waves are Garhwa, Palamu, Latehar, Chatra, Godda, Sahibganj, Dumka, Pakur, East Singhbhum, Saraikela-Kharswan and West Singhbhum.

Godda was the hottest district with a maximum temperature of 45.1 degrees Celsius on Monday, while Daltonganj simmered at 43.4 degrees C. Deoghar, Garhwa and Jamshedpur sizzled at 43.2 degrees C, 42.8 degrees C and 42.5 degrees C respectively.

The state capital Ranchi recorded a maximum temperature of 38.7 degrees C, 2.8 degrees C higher than the normal temperature.

Abhishek Anand, in charge of Ranchi Meteorological Centre, told PTI: "Heat wave alert has been issued for 11 districts in three divisions of Jharkhand for Tuesday and Wednesday. The maximum temperature might increase by two to three degrees from the current temperature.

The heat wave could lead to moderate health problems for vulnerable people such as infants, the elderly, and people with chronic diseases.

Jharkhand health department in its recent advisory asked people to drink adequate water, wear light-coloured, loose, cotton clothes and cover the head with a cloth, hat, or umbrella while coming out of the house in the day time.

